Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RAVN. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ RAVN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,870. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $60,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.