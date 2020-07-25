Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.19.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,293. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,492,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,549 shares of company stock worth $2,545,204. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1,772.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Redfin by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

