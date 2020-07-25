Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $29.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several brokerages have commented on RCII. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 8,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

