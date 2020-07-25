RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $325.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.19.

Shares of RNG traded down $7.13 on Friday, reaching $268.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.65. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $299.74.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,052,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $187,444.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,149.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

