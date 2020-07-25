Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $52.73. 1,278,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,825. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 194,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

