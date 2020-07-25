Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHI. Bank of America upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. CL King reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.11.

RHI traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 1,278,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,825. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Robert Half International by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,394,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,163,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,108,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

