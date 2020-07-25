Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s 7th Largest Position

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 4.4% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 2.52% of Rockwell Automation worth $622,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after buying an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after buying an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $155,572,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $114,854,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after buying an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,060. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.25 and its 200-day moving average is $192.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

