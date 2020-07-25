Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $252.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $223.00.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.24.

The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

