Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,874,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,689,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $85,748,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,382,000 after purchasing an additional 217,224 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.27. 424,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $425.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.44.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

