Royal Bank of Canada Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $218.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.20.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $195.27. 3,101,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,130. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

