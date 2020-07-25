Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $129.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 413,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,581. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average is $113.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 117.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

