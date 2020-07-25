Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. 343,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,659. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In related news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 49.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 8.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 74.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.