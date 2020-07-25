Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Adelphi Capital LLP

Adelphi Capital LLP increased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,270 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up 15.9% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adelphi Capital LLP owned 0.48% of Ryanair worth $72,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. 1,212,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.