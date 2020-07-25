Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Increased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. 3,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,302. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.

