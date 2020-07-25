Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,852 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $54.51. 260,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,443. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10.

