Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,928 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 94,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 488,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,295. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

