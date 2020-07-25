Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

