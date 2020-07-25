SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Issues Earnings Results

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SciPlay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

In other SciPlay news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 584,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $8,134,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

