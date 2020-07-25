SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SciPlay from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,300. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other SciPlay news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

