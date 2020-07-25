SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,206. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

