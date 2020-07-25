SelfSell Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,086.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. SelfSell has a market cap of $45,603.11 and $3,086.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

