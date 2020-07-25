SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $247.98. 2,182,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

