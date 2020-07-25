SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,949 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.