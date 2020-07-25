SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.15.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.72. 1,991,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,686. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $367.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

