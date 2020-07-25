SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,114 MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after purchasing an additional 529,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth $28,341,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,589,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $193.52. 529,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.23. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $196.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Cfra dropped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

