SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 250.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 2,226,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,859. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.