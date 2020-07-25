SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 55,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.56. 956,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

