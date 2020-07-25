SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.71. 3,815,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.