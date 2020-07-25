SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.43. 4,347,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

