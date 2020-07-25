SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after acquiring an additional 234,035 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,151,000 after buying an additional 69,345 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. 12,057,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,253,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

