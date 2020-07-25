SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,889,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,250. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

