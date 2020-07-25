SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $253,000 Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 575,617 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after buying an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of VF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

VFC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,718. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

