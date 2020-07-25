SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NQP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NQP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. 18,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

