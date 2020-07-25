SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,342. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

