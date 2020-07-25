SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.47. 3,180,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,885. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.73.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

