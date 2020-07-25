SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 555.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,850,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Wolfe Research raised BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

