SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,020 shares of company stock worth $11,099,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,682,586. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

