SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,891,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.63. 833,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,700. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

