SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in PPL by 14.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 188,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 82.4% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 88,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 3,334,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

