SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 704 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

