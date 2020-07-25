SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 83,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,438,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,941,000 after buying an additional 290,030 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,226. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.