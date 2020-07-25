SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,054 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.19. 1,744,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,723. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

