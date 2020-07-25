SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,978 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $169,214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,157,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,024 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 394.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,346 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

