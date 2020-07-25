SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after acquiring an additional 411,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 6,186,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,426. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

