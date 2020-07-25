SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.95. 4,534,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,464. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $101.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,448 shares of company stock worth $10,724,030 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.