SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 153 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.32. 2,610,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,023. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

