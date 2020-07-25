SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $386.21. 1,299,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,573. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.