SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.58. 1,982,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

