SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 710 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 74,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 152,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 463,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after acquiring an additional 78,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,267. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

