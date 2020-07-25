SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BioNTech by 365.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,090,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion and a PE ratio of -88.60. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BofA Securities raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.18.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.